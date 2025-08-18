Hyderabad: Five electrocuted during Janmashtami procession in Uppal

Four others suffered severe burns and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

18th August 2025
Hyderabad: Five people were electrocuted to death during Sri Krishna Shobha Yatra at Gokulnagar Ramanathapur, Uppal, on Sunday night.

The local people had taken out a procession on the occasion of Janmashtami on Sunday. When the procession reached the culmination point, the vehicle carrying the idols stopped. Ten people tried to push the vehicle when it came in contact with high-tension wires. Five of them collapsed on the spot and died, while four others suffered severe burns and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The deceased are Krishna Yadav, 24; Srikanth Reddy, 35; Suresh Yadav, 34; Rudra Vikas, 39; and Rajendra Reddy, 39.

The Uppal police reached the spot and began an investigation.

