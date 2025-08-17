Electrician electrocuted during Independence day preparations in Hyderabad

While carrying out the work, the victim reportedly came into contact with an 11 KV live wire. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th August 2025 5:51 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: An electrician died of electrocution while making preparations for Independence Day at Lemon Ridge Hotel in Jeedimetla on Friday, August 15.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of August 14-15, when the victim, identified as Prakash Lenka, was allegedly asked to decorate flowers on an iron rod at around 12:30 am.

According to reports, the incident has come to light after the victim’s cousin lodged a complaint with the police, alleging negligence on the hotel management’s part. In his complaint, he stated that his cousin was asked to make the preparations without any safety precautions.

While carrying out the work, the victim reportedly came into contact with an 11 KV live wire. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

A case has been registered against the hotel’s management for negligence; however, no arrests have been made yet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th August 2025 5:51 pm IST

