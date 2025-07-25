Migrant worker electrocuted at factory in Hyderabad

After lengthy discussions, the management agreed to pay an ex gratia of Rs 55 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th July 2025 10:25 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A migrant worker from Bihar was electrocuted at a factory in Patancheru on Thursday, July 24.

The victim was identified as Suresh Singh Yadav, who was employed at Agarwal Rubber Industries at Bandlaguda industrial area of Patancheru. Following Yadav’s death, his colleagues and family members held a protest at the factory.

The victim’s family alleged negligence on the part of the management to implement safety measures. After lengthy discussions, the management agreed to pay an ex gratia of Rs 55 lakh. The family had initially demanded Rs. 1 crore.

On April 17, a software engineer was electrocuted in Shamshabad. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old K Chetan Reddy, a native of Anaparthy in East Godavari.

He was working at a company in Hyderabad and was residing at the Tellagadda area. Reddy got married six months ago.

The incident occurred when the software engineer entered a farmland in Peddashpur, Shamshabad and tried to pluck mangoes.

