Software engineer electrocuted in Shamshabad

Incident occurred when the software engineer entered a farmland in Peddashpur.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2025 12:22 pm IST
A representational image ofa person getting electrocuted
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software engineer from Andhra Pradesh died after being electrocuted in Shamshabad on Thursday, April 17.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old K Chetan Reddy, a native of Anaparthy in East Godavari. He was working at a company in Hyderabad and was residing at Tellagadda area. Reedy got married six months ago.

The incident occurred when the software engineer entered a farmland in Peddashpur, Shamshabad and tried to pluck mangoes.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Severe thunderstorms expected in Telangana, IMD Hyderabad issues warning

According to the police, Reddy took his wife to Bhaskara Enjineering College in Moinabad for a competitive exam.

While returning, the couple spotted mangoes at the farm in Peddashpur. While leaving the farm, Chetan accidentally came into contact with live electric wires and got electrocuted. The farm caretakers and locals rushed to his rescue, however, Reddy was dead by then.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2025 12:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button