Software engineer electrocuted in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A software engineer from Andhra Pradesh died after being electrocuted in Shamshabad on Thursday, April 17.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old K Chetan Reddy, a native of Anaparthy in East Godavari. He was working at a company in Hyderabad and was residing at Tellagadda area. Reedy got married six months ago.

The incident occurred when the software engineer entered a farmland in Peddashpur, Shamshabad and tried to pluck mangoes.

According to the police, Reddy took his wife to Bhaskara Enjineering College in Moinabad for a competitive exam.

While returning, the couple spotted mangoes at the farm in Peddashpur. While leaving the farm, Chetan accidentally came into contact with live electric wires and got electrocuted. The farm caretakers and locals rushed to his rescue, however, Reddy was dead by then.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.