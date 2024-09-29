Hyderabad: Danam Nagender flays Congress govt over HYDRA demolitions

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender flayed his own party and censured the Telangana government against demolitions of supposed unauthorised structures that are being carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) in the city.

Nagender questioned the government as to why it hasn’t demolished Prasad’s IMAX theater and Jala Vihar which are built across across the Hussain Sagar.

He said, “It is not right to demolish the houses of the poor, the government must make alternative arrangements for the evictees.” He alleged that the marking of houses for demolition by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has been done hastily and urged the government to construct homes for the evictees in nearby areas.

“The state government is standing with the poor. I will submit a representation to the chief minister requesting that those families who have been living on the banks of the Musi River shouldn’t be evicted, and there needs to be in-situ development of 2bhk for them in the area where they are staying,” the Congress MLA said.

He claimed that during its tenure, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was willing to demolish the houses. “When K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was the chief minister, he had ordered the demolition of every hut on the banks of Musi. He told the officials not to consider the recommendations of any people’s representatives. Today BRS has changed its stand,” he alleged.

Nagender further said that The Park Hotel near the Raj Bhavan is situated on the lake land adding that the 10-storey building next to the hotel belongs to a builder who is also the benami owner of the KT Rama Rao’s farmhouse. He attacked the BRS for giving permissions for construction on buffer zone and FTL during its tenure and taking a moral stance now.

BJP to take out rally: Bandi Sanjay

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, September 29, attacked the Telangana government over the demolition of encroachments on the banks of the Musi River for the riverfront development project.

BJP Karimnagar MP and Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that the party will take out a rally against the HYDRA demolitions in a day or two. “Does Indiraamma Rajyam mean demolition of houses of the poor?” he asked.

Previously, Malkajgiri BJP MP Etala Rajender questioned why the Telangana government has not demolished Prasad’s IMAX and Jala Vihar. He expressed dismay over the demolition of illegal structures carried out by HYDRA across the city.

In a sharp attack on the Congress, Eatala said, “Why doesn’t the government acquire lands like it acquired space for pharma city? Why is the government destroying people’s homes as if it is their ancestral property?”

The previous day, Telangana Musi Riverfront Development Corporation MD M Dana Kishore has made it clear that nobody will be forcefully evicted, or will be manhandled while being shifted to 2BHK houses from buffer zones and bed of the Musi River. He assured that only after shifting the families to their new houses, their old houses will be demolished.

Addressing media at his office in Masab Tank on Saturday, he said that drone survey of the 55-km stretch of the Musi River had revealed that 10,200 structures (houses) were built on the river bed and in the buffer zone.

“I’m not saying that the people have encroached or something else, but it is a fact. They are saying that the government is forcefully evicting them, but I want to tell them that if the government wanted to demolish or forcefully evict them it would have done much earlier,” he said about the homes on the Musi river.