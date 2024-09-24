Why don’t you demolish Prasad’s IMAX?: Eatala to Revanth on HYDRA

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajendar on Tuesday, September 24, questioned Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy asking why the government has not taken any action to demolish Prasad’s IMAX theatre.

The Malkajgiri MP expressed dismay over the demolition of illegal structures carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) across the city.

In a sharp attack on the Congress, Rajendra said, “Why doesn’t the government acquire lands like it acquired space for pharma city? Why is the government destroying people’s homes as if it is their ancestral property?”

The former Telangana minister further stated that Congress is hiding the ecological balance rhetoric. “If the government is so concerned about the environment and lakes, it should take steps to turn the Hussain Sagar lake into a source of drinking water,” he said.

Rajendra urged the government to pay attention to the poor living conditions of people residing in settlements near these water bodies and provide them with basic needs such as clean drinking water.

“The government made various promises to the people during elections. It may have provided certain things which were provided. However, it must focus on the current needs of the people,” the BJP MP said.

He further challenged the government to reclaim the lake areas that have been converted into recreational grounds. He further questioned how establishments like Prasad’s IMAX, Paradise Biryani, Jala Vihar, and others were allowed to be constructed around Hussain Sagar. “All of these are constructed on FTL, however, you can’t take these down, and hence you are targeting the poor,” he remarked.