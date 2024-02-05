Hyderabad: DCA raids Unani pharmacy, seizes drugs with misleads label

DCA officials raid Unani pharmacy in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) Telangana officials, on credible information, raided RS Unani Pharmacy, Opposite Canara Bank in Bahadurpura on Monday and found certain medicines which bear misleading claims/advertisements on their labels that they treat ‘kidney stones’ and ‘gall stones’, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the raid, DCA officials detected a Unani medicine ‘UNI STONES’ powder which bears a misleading claim on its label that it treats ‘kidney stones’ & ‘gall stones’.

RS Unani Pharmacy, Bahadurpura, manufactured and marketed the said Unani medicine “UNI STONES” powder. During the raid at RS Unani Pharmacy, Bahdurpura, DCA officials also found ‘RENONIP Drops’, a Homeopathic medicine making a misleading claim to treat ‘renal calculi (kidney stones)’.
The medicine RENONIP drops was manufactured by Nipco Homeopathic Products, Madannapet, Hyderabad.

The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, officials said.

Advertisement of a drug for treatment of ‘kidney stones’, ‘gall stones’ is prohibited under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. DCA officials seized stocks worth Rs. 7,070 during the raid.

