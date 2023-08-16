Hyderabad: Distribution of minority relief cheques to be held at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Finance Corporation Chairman, Imtiaz Ishaq, announced a change in the venue for the distribution of minority relief money. The event, previously slated for the exhibition ground, will now take place at LB Stadium on August 19, commencing at 11 am.

The ceremony will witness the distribution of relief money cheques to around 4,000 minority beneficiaries in Hyderabad. In addition, local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will distribute cheques to another 6,000 minorities hailing from various districts across the state. The first phase of this initiative targets the distribution of 10,000 cheques.

Ishaq urged recipients who have received notifications from the offices of the minority finance corporations or the District Minority Welfare Officers (DMWs) to visit the respective offices and verify their names. The government’s aims to provide relief money to a total of 40,000 minority individuals, with a designated allocation of Rs 400 crore for this purpose.

Further plans are in place to distribute relief cheques to an additional 10,000 minorities in the first week of September. This multi-phased approach underscores the commitment to reaching beneficiaries efficiently. Ishaq called upon the minority communities, especially the Muslim population, to display patience and extend their cooperation to the staff facilitating the relief distribution.

Imtiaz Ishaq shared that all logistical arrangements have been finalized for the distribution of 25,000 sewing machines among women belonging to the minority community. This move reflects the concerted efforts towards empowering minority women and fostering sustainable growth within the community.