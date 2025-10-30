Hyderabad: Drugs worth Rs 4.56 cr destroyed by the disposal committee

Hyderabad: The Drug Disposal Committee, along with the Hyderabad city police, on October 27, destroyed drugs worth a total of Rs 4.56 crore, seized in the first phase of 2025.

It was carried out by GJ Multiclave in Ranga Reddy District.

The disposal covered 128 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases registered between 2019 and 2025 across twenty-six police stations.

The total street value of the contraband destroyed was Rs 4,56,43,930. While Ganja constituted the vast majority of the seizure at 1585.907 kg, the total mass of substances weighed approximately 1586.077 kg. The total contraband also included hash oil, LSD, and various tablets.

List of items

Ganja: 1585.907 kg

MDMA: 159.4 g

Hash Oil: 4450 ml

Cocaine: 6.477 g

Ecstasy Pills: 4.6 g

LSD: 4 blots

Nitravet Tablets: 3

OBC Paper: 2

In 2024, contraband worth 10,56,64,125 from 326 different cases was destroyed in two phases.

The committee chairman, N Swetha, under the supervision of Commissioner of police V.C. Sajjanar, carried out the process of drug disposal.

Last week, 908 kgs of ganja worth Rs 2.7 crore were seized by Hyderabad police from three childhood friends who were transporting it to a local trader in Maharashtra.