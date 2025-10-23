Three childhood friends held for possessing 900 kg ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police seized 908 kgs of ganja worth Rs 2.7 crore from three persons on Wednesday while it was being transported to Maharashtra to be handed over to a local trader there.

On specific information, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Bandlaguda police, arrested three accused: Mohammed Kaleemuddin, 32, from Golconda, Shaik Sohail, 23, from Amberpet and Mohammed Afzal, 25, from Amberpet Patelnagar.

Four others – Rahman of Hyderabad, Jithu of Odisha, Suresh of Srikakulam and Mahesh of Maharashtra – are absconding.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (south east), S Chaitanya Kumar, the trio are childhood friends and were previously involved into the PDS rice smuggling business.

Rahman, who is the elder brother of Kaleem, recently met Jithu and Suresh and discussed ganja transportation.

“Jittu and Suresh agreed to pay Rahman Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh for transporting ganja to Nashik from Odisha. Rahman agreed to the deal and asked his brother Kaleem to go to Malkangiri and bring the ganja,” Kumar said.

On the night of October 16, Kaleem went to Malkangiri and collected ganja packed in big bags from Jittu. He concealed the packets under a cashew shell load and returned to Hyderabad. He parked his truck at Patelnagar in Amberpet.

“On Wednesday night, Kaleem, Sohail and Afzal left for Nashik to deliver the consignment to Mahesh. On information, the police caught them at Bandlaguda,” the DCP said.

The vehicle, four mobile phones and cash worth Rs 2,500 were also seized from the accused.

Efforts are on to nab Mahesh, Jittu, Suresh and Rahman.