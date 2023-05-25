Hyderabad: Durga Vahini organizes screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie

Hyderabad: The Durga Vahini, the women’s wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad organized the screening of the women ‘The Kerala Story’ for women at a multiplex in Attapur Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

About 150 women watched the movie at the multiplex on Wednesday evening. The screening was sponsored by the Durga Vahini organization.

On the occasion, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Telangana State Secretary Pandarinath stated that the attack on Hindu Dharma is being done on Hindu young women. “Due to ‘Love Jihad’, about fifty thousand young women have gone missing from one state of Kerala. Every young woman is advised to protect herself by watching the movie The Kerala Story,” he said.

Pandarinath administered an oath to the women to involve themselves in spreading Sanatana Dharma and they would work bravely for the sake of Dharm in the country.

Screening of the ‘The Kerala Story’ movie is organized for women in different areas by Durga Vahini. Pandarinath appealed to the donors to come forward voluntarily and support the program.

The Durga Vahini is the women’s wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad. It was established in 1991 and its founding chairperson is Sadhvi Rithambara. The Vishva Hindu Parishad states the purpose of the Durga Vahini is to empower women, encourage more women to participate in spiritual and cultural activities.