Hyderabad Educational Expo: Gateway to a bright future

Hyderabad: Expos are not new to Hyderabad. The city, which boasts of the longest run historic ‘Numaish’, sees exhibitions taking place round the year. But this one is quite different. Here you can shop not for material things but for your children’s educational career. This expo promises to be the best place where you can decide the future of your kids.

In these competitive times when Artificial Intelligence has taken centre stage what should be the educational methodology. Experts will throw light on this core issue and provide cutting edge solutions. The Hyderabad Educational Expo, 2024 is being organized on May 3 and 4 at Kings Crown Kohinoor Convention Hall, Pillar No. 68, Mehdipatnam. MS Education Academy, Madina Education and Welfare Society and Azaan International School are sponsoring the event. The idea is to bring all the information one ever needs to know about schools, colleges and professional courses all under one roof. What’s more there will be experts to guide and counsel for futuristic planning.

More than a hundred institutions from pre primary, primary, high schools, 10+2, degree colleges and engineering colleges will take part in this first of its kind expo. “It is expected to be a gateway to the future, a beacon of hope for those seeking the best education for their children,” says Aijaz Ahmad, a key organizer.

From pre-primary to postgraduate programmes, every aspect of education will be on display with educational kiosks offering a glimpse into the myriad opportunities that lie ahead. What’s more, one can take a free career interest screening test especially designed for 10th class students. They can also avail the CV training and placement assistance being provided by the Catalyst Connect. Not just this there will be interactive sessions and panel discussions and seminars on skill development and mental health.

Experts and industry professionals will share their insights and wisdom and address current challenges, trends and best practices in the field. Well known IAS coach, Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui, is flying in from Delhi to speak about the current educational trends and throw light on the shape of things to come in the coming five to ten years.

When they feel tired, parents and students can take a bite at the numerous food stalls being set up. A tantalizing array of culinary delights will be on display to satisfy the hunger of both body and soul. Families can gather around tables, share their stories and laughter as they get refueled for the journey ahead.