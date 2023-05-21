Hyderabad: Eight deer sculptures to adorn PYNR Marg soon

The sculptures will be carved out from a single stone. It will be around eight feet in height.

Hyderabad: Citizens will soon witness a beautiful stretch of eight deer sculptures along the PVNR Marg, at the end of the Khairatabad flyover and towards the recently-launched BR Ambedkar statue.

According to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, the sculptures will be carved out from a single stone. It will be around eight feet in height.

Sharing the information on his official Twitter page, Kumar said, “8 of such single stone carved deers (8′ tall) are being placed at the beginning of PVNR Marg (@ roundabout at the end of Khairatabad flyover towards BR Ambedkar statue) by @HMDA_Gov .. exact placing is being worked out They are done locally by Hariprasad & his team @KTRBRS.”

The work will be carried out by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The PVNR Marg is a major hangout spot flanked by the Hussain Sagar Lake, sprawling lawns and amusement parks for children.

