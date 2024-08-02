Hyderabad: Electrician arrested for murder in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested an electrician for allegedly killing a person at Crescent Avenue Society on Wednesday night.

The accused, Dawankar Sai Varshith, 19 years old, a resident of Kismathpur, was having family disputes with the deceased, Venu Babu. On Wednesday night, Varshith took Venu Babu to a secluded place after consuming liquor and killed him by hurling boulders at him.

He escaped from the scene afterward.

The police arrested Varshith after discovering his involvement in the murder. He has been remanded.