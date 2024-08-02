Hyderabad: Electrician arrested for murder in Rajendranagar

Accused was having family disputes with the deceased.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 2nd August 2024 2:29 pm IST
Middle-aged man crushed under boulders in Rajendernagar
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police arrested an electrician for allegedly killing a person at Crescent Avenue Society on Wednesday night.

The accused, Dawankar Sai Varshith, 19 years old, a resident of Kismathpur, was having family disputes with the deceased, Venu Babu. On Wednesday night, Varshith took Venu Babu to a secluded place after consuming liquor and killed him by hurling boulders at him.

He escaped from the scene afterward.

MS Education Academy

The police arrested Varshith after discovering his involvement in the murder. He has been remanded.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 2nd August 2024 2:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button