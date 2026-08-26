Hyderabad: Ex-Army man’s son held for illegal defence liquor sale

Officials identified the liquor as defence canteen liquor sourced from Karnataka and Haryana.

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Group of people standing behind a table with bottled drinks and a motorcycle nearby.
Ex-Army man's son held for illegal defence liquor sale

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Enforcement Team of Prohibition and Excise Department seized 67 bottles of defence liquor, valued at around Rs 2 lakh, from the son of a former serviceman.

Acting on information, the enforcement team conducted a raid in the Tarnaka area and initially seized 10 liquor bottles from R Madhavan. Further searches led to the recovery of another 57 bottles from his residence.

Officials identified the liquor as defence canteen liquor sourced from Karnataka and Haryana. The seized stock included brands such as 100 Pipers, Amrut and Teacher’s, among others. Madhavan had allegedly been procuring defence liquor from different states and bringing it to Hyderabad for illegal sale.

Subhan Bakery

The suspect and the seized liquor were handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Station for further action.

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