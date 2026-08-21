Telangana excise team seizes 55 liquor bottles worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Acting on suspicion, Inspector Banoth Patel and his team intercepted a man carrying liquor bottles near the Umesh Chandra statue at SR Nagar.

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Telangana exise officials with the arrested man and seized liqour
Telangana exise officials with the arrested man and seized liqour

Hyderabad: The Excise and Prohibition Department sleuths seized 55 bottles of premium liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh, allegedly smuggled from Karnataka and arrested a person in connection with the illegal sale of the liquor in the city.

Acting on suspicion, Inspector Banoth Patel and his team intercepted a man carrying liquor bottles near the Umesh Chandra statue at SR Nagar. Four bottles found in his possession were identified as Karnataka premium liquor.

During questioning, police traced the supply to K Govardhan Reddy, 46. Based on the information provided by the suspect, police searched Reddy’s house and recovered another 51 bottles of different varieties of Karnataka Defence liquor.

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According to police, Reddy allegedly procured the liquor from Karnataka at lower prices and sold it in Hyderabad, making a profit of around Rs 300 to Rs 500 on each bottle.

A case was registered against the suspect, Inspector Banoth Patel said. Police personnel Vani, Radha, Ravi and Srinivas participated in the operation.

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