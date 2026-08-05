In two months, excise dept seizes over 6,000 liter of illicit liquor

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department has intensified its statewide crackdown on illicitly distilled liquor (ID liquor), resulting in the seizure of a record 6,074 litres of country liquor, 30,329 kg of jaggery, and the destruction of 90,740 litres of fermented jaggery wash used for manufacturing illicit liquor over the past two months.

The intensified enforcement drive was launched following directions from Excise Enforcement Director Avinash Mohanty, who instructed officials to eliminate the manufacture, transport and sale of illicit liquor, citing the serious threat it poses to public health.

According to Excise officials, special teams have been conducting sustained raids on illicit liquor manufacturing units, transportation routes and sale points across the State. The department said the campaign has yielded record results, with enforcement teams targeting the entire supply chain of illicit liquor.

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The highest incidence of illicit liquor production and trafficking has been reported in Warangal, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Khammam districts. Sporadic cases have also been detected in Ranga Reddy and Karimnagar districts. Senior officials have directed field units to intensify operations in these vulnerable areas with the aim of completely eradicating the menace.

In addition to the crackdown on illicit liquor, the Excise Department has continued its enforcement against non-duty-paid liquor and narcotic drugs. Officials said the department’s State Task Force (STF), Enforcement teams, District Task Force teams and personnel from Excise stations have been carrying out coordinated operations across Telangana.

The department has also stepped up surveillance on trains suspected of being used for smuggling contraband, including the Konark Express, as well as trains arriving from Delhi, Goa and Maharashtra. Raids are also being conducted at locations suspected of storing and selling ganja, narcotic substances and illicit liquor.

Officials said the sustained enforcement campaign has created a strong deterrent, with illicit liquor manufacturers and traffickers coming under increased pressure due to the continuous raids across the State