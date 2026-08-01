Excise dept seize 55 smuggled liquor bottles near Pahadishareef

No arrests were made. Investigation is underway to identify those involved in the illegal transportation.

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Police officers display seized liquor bottles near Pahadishareef in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Excise Special Task Force (STF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department seized 55 bottles of Goa liquor during a vehicle-checking drive near Hyderabad’s Pahadishareef on Saturday, August 1.

On a tip-off that liquor bottles were being transported from Goa via Hyderabad Airport (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport), Shamshabad, into the city in violation of excise regulations.

During the operation, the teams intercepted a vehicle and seized 55 bottles of Goa liquor. The seized liquor was handed over to the Excise Station, Shamshabad, for further legal action.

Subhan Bakery

Investigation is underway to identify those involved in the illegal transportation.

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