Hyderabad excise officials seize 28 non-duty liquor bottles

Hyderabad: The excise officials on Monday, July 13, seized 28 liquor bottles allegedly brought from Goa and other places without payment of the applicable duty.

The liquor bottles were seized after the Telangana Excise Department intensified their crackdown on non-duty-paid liquor by conducting vehicle checks near Pahadishareef, close to the Hyderabad Airport, and carrying out enforcement drives at several locations across Telangana.

Teams from the Shamsabad, Rajendranagar and Meerpet Excise Stations, along with the Hyderabad and Secunderabad District Task Force (DTF) teams and the Hyderabad Enforcement Team, inspected vehicles arriving from the airport at Pahadishareef.

In another operation, the Enforcement Team led by Assistant Commissioner Gayatri, along with the DTF and Zaheerabad teams, conducted inspections of vehicles arriving from Goa and seized 25 bottles of Goa liquor.

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Meanwhile, excise officials carried out raids at Chenchulapalli and Julurupadu in Kothagudem district. During the inspections, they found liquor being stocked and sold at an unauthorised location.

The teams seized 189 nips, 132 beer bottles and 10 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

A case has been registered against the person found in possession of the liquor, and further investigation is underway.