Excise officials seize liquor being smuggled into Telangana

Hyderabad: The Excise Department officials seized a large quantity of non-duty-paid liquor (NDPL) during raids conducted in Hyderabad and along the Telangana-Karnataka border.

In Hyderabad, raids were conducted at Shiva Sai Nagar near Mahankali Temple in Uppuguda, where 14 bottles of defence liquor were seized. A case has been registered against accused Shivareddy. The suspect and the seized liquor were handed over to the Charminar Excise Station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, consignments of liquor being brought into the state were intercepted at the Telangana-Karnataka border. As many as 22 beer bottles, 10 liquor bottles (180 ml each), 1.80 litres of wine and 13 tetra-pack whisky units were seized.

Also Read Three arrested for manufacturing illegal liquor in Hyderabad

In Gadwal district, excise officials seized 0.720 litres of tetra-pack whisky being transported from Karnataka to Telangana near the Musuloni Doddi area of Nettempadu.

In another operation, excise teams checked buses arriving in Mahabubnagar Urban from Karnataka and Goa. During the inspections, officials seized 30 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor originating from Goa. A case was registered against a Karnataka resident, B Shankar, who was taken into custody.

The Excise Department officials have warned that inspections at interstate border check-posts and on public transport would continue to help prevent smuggling of non-duty-paid liquor into Telangana.