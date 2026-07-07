Three arrested for manufacturing illegal liquor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad District Task Force (DTF) arrested three people in Mettuguda and Tarnaka on Tuesday, July 7, for illegally manufacturing wine. Alcohol worth Rs 50,000 was seized.

The three accused – Anthony, Venu and Prakash – were arrested in different raids.

Anthony was arrested with 25 wine bottles in Mettuguda. The other two were caught near RTC Hospital in Tarnaka with 20 litres of alcohol.

Also Read Hyderabad Police seize liquor, vehicles in CASO drive

The arrested persons, along with the seized wine, were handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Station for further investigation and legal action.