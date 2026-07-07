Three arrested for manufacturing illegal liquor in Hyderabad

Raids were conducted in Mettuguda and Tarnaka areas.

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Group of people gathered around a collection of bottles and containers outdoors.

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad District Task Force (DTF) arrested three people in Mettuguda and Tarnaka on Tuesday, July 7, for illegally manufacturing wine. Alcohol worth Rs 50,000 was seized.

The three accused – Anthony, Venu and Prakash – were arrested in different raids.

Anthony was arrested with 25 wine bottles in Mettuguda. The other two were caught near RTC Hospital in Tarnaka with 20 litres of alcohol.

Subhan Bakery

The arrested persons, along with the seized wine, were handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Station for further investigation and legal action.

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