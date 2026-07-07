Hyderabad Police seize liquor, vehicles in CASO drive

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police conducted a mega Community Contact Programme-cum-Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Sanathnagar police station limits on Sunday evening, July 5.

The operation, carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jubilee Hills Zone, A Ramana Reddy, was aimed at strengthening public safety, enhancing police presence and checking unlawful activities in the area.

A large police contingent comprising one Additional DCP, two ACPs, 10 Circle Inspectors, 20 Sub-Inspectors and around 150 police personnel participated in the drive. The deployment included 10 search parties, 10 cut-off parties, five lifting parties and one holding point.

During the operation, police seized 25 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 82 liquor bottles being illegally stocked for sale from two belt shops. Two persons allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade were arrested.

As part of the anti-drug drive, the HNew Team screened 15 persons suspected of consuming ganja. Five individuals tested positive and were taken into custody. Police said legal action is being initiated against them under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

35 two wheelers, 5 three wheelers seized

Police also seized 35 two-wheelers and five three-wheelers found without valid documents during the verification drive.