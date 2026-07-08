Police arrest habitual phone, bike thief in Rajendranagar

He was absconding in several pending cases.

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Police arrest habitual phone, bike thief in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday, July 8, apprehended a 23-year-old man accused of cellphone snatching and automobile theft in Rajendranagar.

Mohd Sameer alias Tufaan, from Shaheen Nagar, Chandrayangutta, and a driver, was arrested. Police describe him as a habitual offender, involved in multiple theft cases.

He committed another theft of a two-wheeler this week under the Narsingi police station limits, leading to his arrest.

Subhan Bakery

He faces multiple pending theft charges registered across the city, including cases in Rajendranagar, Film Nagar, and Narsingi.

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