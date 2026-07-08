Police arrest habitual phone, bike thief in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday, July 8, apprehended a 23-year-old man accused of cellphone snatching and automobile theft in Rajendranagar.

Mohd Sameer alias Tufaan, from Shaheen Nagar, Chandrayangutta, and a driver, was arrested. Police describe him as a habitual offender, involved in multiple theft cases.

He committed another theft of a two-wheeler this week under the Narsingi police station limits, leading to his arrest.

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He faces multiple pending theft charges registered across the city, including cases in Rajendranagar, Film Nagar, and Narsingi.