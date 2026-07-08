Telangana ACB catches Mahabubnagar govt officer with Rs 15K bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a government officer red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 on Wednesday, July 8.

Bommireddy Venkateshwar Reddy works as a Superintendent at the office of Assistant Director (Survey and Land Records) in Mahabubnagar. He demanded the bribe money to process a file to correct a village map of Karvena village in Boothpur mandal and forward it to his superior.

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Reddy will be produced before ACB court in Nampally for judicial remand.