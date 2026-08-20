Hyderabad: Spice unit mixed cow dung in chilli powder, busted

Hyderabad: Special Operation Team Malkajgiri and Food Adulteration Surveillance teams conducted a raid at Sai Tirumala Enterprises in Srinivas Nagar Colony within the Medipally Police Station limits on Thursday, August 20, and seized 10.89 tonnes of spices worth Rs 25 lakh.

According to the police, turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, and garam masala were being prepared and packaged in unsanitary conditions without adhering to prescribed food quality and safety standards.

Chilli powder was allegedly found to have 30 per cent cow dung dust mixed in, and counterfeit packaging and labels were being used to mimic genuine brands.

Substandard food items were being sent to markets under the guise of attractive packaging, police said.

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Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumati took a serious view of adulterated food items being brought to the market by exploiting consumer trust and warned of strict action against the perpetrators.

Police confiscated 2,300 kg of turmeric powder, 3,350 kg of chilli powder, 5,140 kg of coriander powder, and 100 kg of garam masala. The teams also examined raw materials used for production and packaging, processed powders, packaging materials, and machinery.

Citizens can also provide information on suspicious activities related to adulterated food items to the number 8712662111.

Two individuals, Sathyanarayana and Rudrashekar, were also taken into custody. Seized goods were handed over to the Medipalli Police Station.

Police have urged people to buy products only after verifying essential details such as brand name, manufacturing date, expiry or best-before date, batch number, and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) details.