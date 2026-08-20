Visakhapatnam: 6-yr-old collapses, dies after teacher slaps him

Visakhapatnam: A six-year-old preschooler died on Thursday, August 20, after his teacher reportedly tried to strip him and slap him for not completing his homework.

The incident occurred in the classroom of Little Gardens School in the Old Town area of Visakhapatnam. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the classroom shows the six-year-old collapsing on the teacher while she was still reprimanding him.

Alarmed by the incident, the school staff rushed the boy to King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment, where he was declared brought dead.

After the CCTV footage came to light, parents of students enrolled in the school, including the deceased’s family, staged a protest outside the hospital, enraged by the teacher’s actions.

A six-year-old LKG student died after allegedly collapsing at a private school in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, following an incident in which his teacher reportedly reprimanded him for not completing classwork. The incident occurred at Little Garden School.



CCTV footage from the… pic.twitter.com/l1srugoPHU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 20, 2026

The protesting parents demanded strict action against the school management and the teacher. Relatives of the deceased boy were seen in tears, with some saying they would not move until justice is served.

The police reached the hospital after being notified of the incident. The authorities subsequently registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police stated that the exact cause of death can only be determined after receiving the post-mortem examination results. Officials are currently reviewing CCTV footage, along with other details such as the doctor’s report.

Student unions and parents have raised concerns, calling for strict monitoring of children’s safety in private schools. They urged authorities to register criminal cases against teachers who physically attacked students.