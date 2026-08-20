ACB uncovers assets worth Rs 6.87 cr from Ibrahimpatnam MRO

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids at seven properties linked to the Divisional Administrative Officer on Thursday, August 20, and uncovered assets worth Rs 6.87 crore.

A case of disproportionate assets has been registered against Desani Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar, presently working as Divisional Administrative Officer (DAO) under the office of the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district, as he acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, ACB said.

During the searches, officials found documents for two residential flats located at Karmanghat, valued at Rs 2.6 crore and one G+3 penthouse at Karmanghat valued at Rs 1.6 crore.

Officials also found documents for a 10-acre agricultural land worth Rs 25 lakh at Nallavelly village in Yacharam mandal and eight open plots worth Rs 62 lakh in several places within the city limits and outskirts.

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Srinivas Reddy also invested Rs 86 lakh in the Narendra Bar & Restaurant at Balapur in partnership with others. The market value of these properties is expected to be much higher than the official value.

Apart from documents, ACB found Rs 4 lakh cash, gold ornaments weighing 680 grams, valued at Rs 5.85 lakh, and Rs 8.6 lakh in bank deposits.

Three four-wheelers, two two-wheelers, worth Rs 59 lakh and household and electronic gadgets worth Rs 11 lakh were also found. Srinivas Reddy availed a gold loan by pledging 46 tulas of gold with the bank, ACB said.

Further verification regarding additional assets is underway.

A disproportionate assets case was previously registered against Srinivas Reddy in 2009 while he was working as the Mandal Revenue Inspector under the office of the Tahsildar in Maheshwaram mandal.

Reddy will be produced before a ACB special court in Hyderabad for judicial remand.