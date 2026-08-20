Telangana ACB raids Ibrahimpatnam MRO’s residence

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday, August 20, raided the residence of the Ibrahimpatnam Mandal Revenue Officer, Srinivas Reddy, on allegations of corruption.

The ACB simultaneously raided 15 locations belonging to Reddy’s relatives and friends in and around Hyderabad. These searches were conducted under the supervision of ACB DSP Anand.

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It is understood that ACB officials are questioning Srinivas Reddy regarding assets, cash, and gold. Srinivas Reddy previously served as MRO of Maheshwaram, Balapur, and Shamshabad. It is reported that he was accused of serious corruption during his earlier stints as well.

Further details are awaited.