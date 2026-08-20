Hyderabad is getting ready for a cultural exchange as Jiangsu, China, comes to the city with food, art, traditions and performances. The World & Us: Chinese Festival – India Chapter 2026 will bring a taste of Chinese culture to Hyderabad from August 23 to 26 at The Park Hyderabad, Somajiguda.

A taste of Jiangsu

The four day celebration will bring together cuisine, performing arts, tourism, hospitality, business and youth, creating a platform for people to discover the culture of Jiangsu.

For food lovers, one of the biggest attractions will be the chance to experience authentic Chinese cuisine. A 22 member cultural and culinary delegation from Jiangsu Province is visiting India as part of the festival.

Chinese chefs and culinary representatives will work with Indian hospitality professionals to showcase the flavours and food traditions of Jiangsu.

For Hyderabadis who enjoy exploring cuisines beyond the usual restaurant menus, this could be an exciting opportunity to discover regional Chinese cooking.

Culture beyond food

Food will not be the only highlight. The festival will also showcase the cultural identity of Jiangsu through performing arts and traditional experiences.

The Yangzhou Heyun Art Troupe will bring the artistic spirit of the region to the celebrations. Visitors can expect a glimpse into Chinese traditions while experiencing the colourful atmosphere of a cultural festival.

The programme will also feature Chinese tea and cultural exchange, giving visitors an opportunity to explore another important part of Chinese heritage.

Building connections

The festival is being presented as more than a cultural programme. It aims to strengthen people-to-people connections between India and China through cuisine, tourism, hospitality, education, business and cultural exchange.

For Hyderabad, which welcomes international food and cultural experiences, the event offers an opportunity to discover a different side of China within the city.

The Hyderabad chapter is being organised by Reyansh College of Hotel Management, along with CD Foundation and The Park Hyderabad.

A four day celebration

With Jiangsu cuisine, performing arts and traditions coming together under one roof, the Chinese Festival 2026 promises to be an interesting addition to Hyderabad’s cultural calendar.

For those curious about Chinese food and culture, the event could offer more than just a meal. It is a chance to see how food, art and hospitality can bring people from two different countries closer.

The festival will take place from August 23 to 26 at The Park Hyderabad, Somajiguda. Visitors can look forward to a lively celebration that combines culture, cuisine and friendship, while offering a closer look at the traditions of Jiangsu.



