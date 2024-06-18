Hyderabad: Fake attendance scandal uncovered in GHMC

Hyderabad: GHMC officers have been reportedly using photos of sanitation workers to mark fake attendance, allowing them to siphon off funds intended for actual employees.

The GHMC introduced the facial recognition attendance system on April 1 to curb fraud that had plagued the previous Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance System (ABAS). The old system was reportedly misused by SFAs and sanitary supervisors.

However, this scam involves some sanitation field assistants (SFAs) and medical officers who have been exploiting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) face recognition biometric attendance system for personal gain.

Vigilance officials recently conducted an inspection in the Charminar, Goshamahal, Musheerabad circles and discovered that attendance was being falsely marked using photos of the officials themselves.

Despite sanitation workers not being on duty, these officials were allegedly recording their attendance in the biometric system, thus collecting salaries meant for absent workers.