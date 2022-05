Hyderabad: Fire broke out at Sri Vani Hospital in Malakpet, Hyderabad on Saturday. As the fire control room acted quickly, 19 people were successfully rescued from the hospital.

Speaking to siasat.com, district fire officer Srinivas Reddy told that the fire broke out at around 7:30 am. Within an hour, four ambulances reached the spot.

As there is a ramp in the hospital, the rescue operation was easy, he added. Luckily, no casualty has been reported.