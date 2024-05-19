Hyderabad: Fish prasadam distribution at Exhibition Ground to begin on June 8

Hyderabad: The Bathini Goud family has announced the distribution of their famous fish prasadam on June 8, coinciding with Mrigasira Karte, at the Exhibition Ground. This annual event draws thousands of asthma patients who believe that consuming the prasadam can alleviate their condition.

The family confirmed on Saturday, May 18, that they have obtained the necessary government permission for the event, and the police ensure security arrangements.

Also Read Ecosystem can be saved by detecting invasive fish in early stage

They also mentioned that preparations for the prasadam have already begun.

Bathina Anureet Goud and Gauri Shankar Goud stated that the traditional process involves placing a small piece of the prasadam into the mouth of a live murrel fishling, which is then swallowed whole by the patient. Prior to the distribution, special pujas, including Satyanarayana Vratam and Bhavi Puja are conducted.