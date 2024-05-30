Hyderabad: Food Safety dept raids bakeries, hotels at Charminar

Hyderabad: Continuing its inspecting of restaurants and other food joints, the Telangana Food Safety department on Thursday, May 30, raided the Arabiana Restaurant, the popular Nimrah Cafe and Hotel Shadab, all in and around the Charminar. Officials found many violations, adding to the growing list of concerns about food safety compliance in local eateries.

Arabiana Restaurant

The food inspectors from Hyderabad found that the true copy of the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) license was not displayed at any prominent location on the premises. Few food handlers reportedly did not wear any haircaps, gloves or aprons. It may be noted that restaurants in Hyderabad, especially the Old City and Charminar areas, are known for being unhygienic.

The food inspectors found that the kitchen premises of Arabiana Restaurant was open to ‘external environment. A Refrigerator was also found in unhygienic conditions, an stagnant water, untidy and greasy exhaust fans were found working near the cooking area. Food articles were not labelled properly and medical fitness was not available, said the Food Safety department.

Nimrah Cafe and Bakery

The inspectors found that the true copy of the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) license was not displayed at any prominent location in Nimrah Cafe. Few food handlers did not wear any haircaps, gloves or aprons, said the Food Safety department. It also said that open environments where baked products were kept had no proper insect proof rooms.

Nimrah Cafe is a popular joint just outside the Charminar in the Old City. Known for its famed biscuits, the place is usually choc-a-block with people all day long, starting from as early as 5 a.m. Food Safety officers there found items like fresh cream and pastry that were stored inside the refrigerator sans any label.

Hotel Shadaab

Another popular eatery near the Charminar for Biryani, food inspectors found improper labelling of packed Eagle Brand cutting coconuts. Packed dried rose petals, cardamom, and jeera was also seized. Semi-prepared and raw food articles were reportedly stored inside the refrigerator without proper labelling, said the Food Safety department.

The food inspectors found that the true copy of the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) license was not displayed at any prominent location on the premises. The kitchen had no proper doors and window-proof. Flies, pests and insects were seen zooming on food products. The inspectors found the plaster of the ceiling flaky. There was dust and cobwebs plaster from over gas pipeline.

Medical Fitness Certificates were not found with the FBO.