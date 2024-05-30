NRAI Hyderabad forms task force, to ensure food safety in restaurants after raids

Hyderabad: Recent raids by the Telangana Food Safety department which exposed the unsanitary conditions in restaurants across the city has now prompted the National Restaurant Association of India’s (NRAI) Hyderabad chapter to take corrective measures. The body on Thursday said that it has constituted a special taskforce to implement Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) standards in all establishments across town. Moreover, it said that a hygiene rating will also be issued for all of its members for better accountability.

Over the past month especially, several raids across Hyderabad on restaurants and hotels by Food Safety department officials have raised serious doubts about the hygiene and sanitary conditions in outlets across Hyderabad. Some of the places that were raided included well-known brands such as Karachi Bakery, Labonel, Paradise Food Court and many others. Popular restaurants like Chicha’s were also found to be violating rules.

“After the recent issue of highlighting the violations of norms by F&B establishments in the city by Food Safety Department, NRAI Hyderabad Chapter, the foremost Restaurant Body of the country, has immediately taken effective steps of redressal and constituted a special NRAI Food Safety Task Force on 27th of May. This Taskforce comprises of 15 Members, chaired by NRAI Hyderabad Chapter Head; Mr. Sampath Tummala,” said the NRAi in a press release.

The NRAI members also met with RV Karnan, Food Safety Commissioner, Telangana, on Thursday, adinformed apprised him of the NRAI task force, which will work in collaboration with the FSSAI and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to raise food and hygiene standards in the city.

The Food Safety Commissioner suggested the possibility of adding a hygiene rating to restaurants which can be displayed for customer awareness, said the release. Both parties also reportedly agreed to host a large event in the coming months to “further enhance awareness of required protocols” in Hyderabad.

The NRAI task force will immediately hold awareness workshops to educate all restaurant members in Hyderabad and the first training programme was held on Thursday, stated the the body. A big “food safety week” will also be held in association with the FSSAI and GHMA in the coming weeks, while hygiene audit programmes for restaurants will also be done with third-party auditors as part of the responsibility, the NRAI stated.