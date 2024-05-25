Raids on top Hyderabad restaurants continue, Masab Tank area latest target

Hyderabad: In continuation to the raids on restaurants and food joints in the city, the Task Force team of the Food Safety department, Telangana, in its latest round, conducted inspections in the Masab Tank area on Friday, May 24 and found several violations in three places relating to hygiene and safety standards.

Chicha’s Asli Hyderabadi Khana

At Chicha’s Asli Hyderabadi Khana, Masab Tank, synthetic food colours were found in the kitchen and were discarded on the spot.

The officials also found that the establishment was operating with registration instead of a state license.

“Veg and Non-Veg, raw and semi-prepared food were stored together without proper labels and covering. No proper mesh or barrier for kitchen windows to avoid entry of pests. Pest control records werte not available. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were not available with the Food Business Operator (FBO)” the department said in a press release

* No Proper Mesh or Barrier for Kitchen windows to avoid entry of Pests. Pest control records not available.



* Medical Fitness Certificates and Pest Control Records not available with FBO.



Water from Paradise Food Court sent for testing

At Paradise Food Court popular for its biryani, the department said that the Dhaara brand packaged water bottles were found and upon testing on the spot, the TDS levels were found to be at 73 ppm.

“Samples of the said water bottles sent to the lab for analysis,” it added.

Other than the question on water quality, the department found that the restaurant was complaint with all necessary standards.

“FSSAI licence true copy was displayed at the billing counter. Food handlers were found wearing hair caps, and gloves and with medical fitness certificates. Raw materials, semi-prepared and prepared Food articles were found covered and labelled properly as per FSSAI regulations. Pest control records were maintained by the FBO,” it further said.

* Raw materials, Semi prepared and prepared Food articles were found covered and labelled properly as per FSSAI regulations.



* Pest control records are maintained by the FBO.



At Lebanese Bites

At Lebanese Bites, the department said that its officials found synthetic food colours in the kitchen that were discarded on the spot.

“Semi prepared and raw food articles were stored together without proper labelling and covering on them. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were not available. Dustbins were found open without proper lids. FSSAI License true copy was not displayed on the premises,” the department added.

* Dustbins were found open without proper lids



* FSSAI License true copy was not displayed at the premises



The violations and unhygienic practices that came to light due to the series of raids on several popular restaurants in the city have raised questions about the food business sector in the city and have generated questions in the minds of Hyderabad’s consumers and food lovers.