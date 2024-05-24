After raid, Hyderabad cafe says expired food not for consumption

Hyderabad: Following the hygiene inspection conducted at Rameshwaram Cafe in the Madhapur area on May 23, the Telangana Food Safety Department officials discovered multiple food safety violations as the restaurant was found to be using unlabeled and expired food items.

Meanwhile, the popular restaurant has said that the expired goods were not meant for consumption but to be discarded.

“Task force team has conducted inspections in the Madhapur area on 23.05.2024. The Rameshwaram Cafe Urad Dal (100 Kg) stock found expired in Mar’24 worth Rs 16K. Nandini Curd (10kg) and milk (8L) worth Rs 700 were found expired. Above items discarded on the spot,” Commissioner, Food Safety, Telangana said in a post on ‘X’ on Thursday night.

On Friday, Rameshwaram Cafe said the management has taken note of the observations made by the authorities for its Hyderabad outlet and is already looking into the matter. An internal inquiry has been ordered to verify the facts and take stock of each outlet.

“The stocks found were sealed and unattended, meant for dispatch and not for consumption,” the statement issued by the founders of The Rameshwaram Cafe, Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao, whose establishment in Bengaluru witnessed a low-intensity blast in March this year, said.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain further said it also ordered hygiene and standard checks for all its outlets across the states and wanted to convey its strong commitment to providing consumers with the best in the category.

Assuring cooperation with the authorities, the statement said the restaurant has not received any show-cause notice from the officials concerned.

The management said it is fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of servicing, hygiene and safety, and welfare of the consumers.

(With PTI inputs)