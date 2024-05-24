Raids conducted at two more popular restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, continues inspections at restaurants in Hyderabad to identify irregularities.
Yesterday, it inspected Rameshwaram Cafe and Baahubali Kitchen located in Madhapur area.
Issues found in restaurants in Hyderabad
At Rameshwaram Cafe, the team found 100 kg of expired urad dal stock that expired on March 24. Additionally, 10 kg of Nandini Curd and 8 liters of milk were found expired. Moreover, improperly labeled raw rice and white lobia were seized. The dustbins on the premises were not properly covered with lids, and the medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available.
Meanwhile, in Baahubali Kitchen, heavy cockroach infestation was observed in the kitchen. Cockroaches were also found on food articles inside the storeroom. The kitchen premises were found to be very unhygienic, and water stagnation was observed in the cleaning area.
Inspection at bakery in Hyderabad
On Wednesday, the task force team conducted inspections at Labonel Fine Baking, a popular bakery located at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
During the inspection, they found that Monalisa Dark/White Chocolate Crispearls (one packet each) had expired. Subsequently, items worth Rs 4,170 were discarded.
At another outlet, Baskin Robbins, Horn White Chocolates that had expired on March 12 were found stored inside a refrigerator.
Earlier, inspections were also conducted at various restaurants, bakeries, and supermarkets in Hyderabad, and irregularities were found. The course of action the task force will take against them remains to be seen.