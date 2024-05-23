After Hyderabad restaurants, popular bakery raided

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 9:48 am IST
Popular bakery raided (Image: X)

Hyderabad: After conducting inspections at various restaurants in Hyderabad, the task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, checked a popular bakery in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the team found expired chocolate.

Yesterday, the team inspected a popular bakery, Labonel Fine Baking, located at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

During the inspection, they found that Monalisa Dark/White Chocolate Crispearls (one packet each) were expired. Later, items worth Rs 4170 were discarded.

At another outlet, Baskin Robbins, Horn White Chocolates that had expired on March 12 were found stored inside a refrigerator.

Hyderabad restaurants inspected

Earlier on Wednesday, inspections were also conducted at Kritunga – The Palegar’s Cuisine, and KFC (Yum Restaurant India Pvt. Ltd.), both located at Somajiguda.

In the Uppal area, inspections were conducted at Master Chef Restaurant and M/s. Hotel Sai Brundavan Pure Veg.

Earlier, inspections were also conducted at various restaurants, bakeries, and even supermarkets in Hyderabad, and irregularities were found. The course of action the task force will take against them remains to be seen.

