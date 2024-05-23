After Hyderabad restaurants, popular bakery raided

Hyderabad: After conducting inspections at various restaurants in Hyderabad, the task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, checked a popular bakery in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the team found expired chocolate.

Labonel Fine Baking, a popular bakery in Hyderabad, was inspected

Yesterday, the team inspected a popular bakery, Labonel Fine Baking, located at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

During the inspection, they found that Monalisa Dark/White Chocolate Crispearls (one packet each) were expired. Later, items worth Rs 4170 were discarded.

* American Garden Vinegar apple Cidar bottles found to be imported, but no label of Importer and FSSAI logo/license details on package. 4 bottles seized at the premises.



* Medical Fitness Certificate of Food Handlers expired on 15.03.2024 and not renewed thereafter.



(2/4) — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 22, 2024

At another outlet, Baskin Robbins, Horn White Chocolates that had expired on March 12 were found stored inside a refrigerator.

Baskin Robbins, Banjara Hills



* Horn White Chocolate (66 Pc Pack) was found to be expired on 12.03.2024 and stored inside refrigerator. Discarded on the spot.



* Food Handler's Medical Fitness Certificates not presented. FBO claims to possess them at Head office.



(4/4) pic.twitter.com/GlR1pVZOQN — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 22, 2024

Hyderabad restaurants inspected

Earlier on Wednesday, inspections were also conducted at Kritunga – The Palegar’s Cuisine, and KFC (Yum Restaurant India Pvt. Ltd.), both located at Somajiguda.

* Water bottles (156 No.s) of Kritunga Palegar’s Brand worth Rs. 7,800 were seized, as they contained TDS of just 4ppm using TDS Meter on the spot. Samples sent to Lab for analysis.



* Food Handlers found without Haircaps, Gloves, Aprons, Medical fitness certificates



(2/6) — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 22, 2024

Head Quarters Rest-o-Bar



* FBO found using synthetic food colors, hence discarded on the spot.



* Unlabeled Pizza base (50 No.s), Garlic Bread (5 Pkts), Noodles (5kg) worth Rs.1600 were discarded.



* Improper storage of veg and non-veg food in refrigerator.



(4/6) pic.twitter.com/CS4HzuccWM — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 22, 2024

KFC (Yum Restaurant India Pvt. Ltd.)



* The FSSAI License true copy was not displayed at any prominent location of the premises.



(6/6) pic.twitter.com/6goP93yPui — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 22, 2024

Also Read Expired stocks found during raid at famous bakery in Hyderabad

In the Uppal area, inspections were conducted at Master Chef Restaurant and M/s. Hotel Sai Brundavan Pure Veg.

* Analysis report for water (Cooking/Drinking) not available.

* Refrigerator in very unhygienic condition with improperly stored semi-prepared food

* Food handlers without haircaps, gloves, aprons and medical fitness certificates.

* Few other hygiene related issues



(2/4) — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 22, 2024

* Food handlers found without wearing any haircaps, gloves, aprons and medical fitness certificates.



* FSSAI License not updated to new management.



* Damaged refridgerator, no distinct separation of kitchen area from outside environment.



(4/4) — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 22, 2024

Earlier, inspections were also conducted at various restaurants, bakeries, and even supermarkets in Hyderabad, and irregularities were found. The course of action the task force will take against them remains to be seen.