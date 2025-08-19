Hyderabad: Four held for cockfight, betting in Kukatpally

he police seized four roosters, four mobile phones, cash worth Rs 6, 200 from the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th August 2025 10:56 am IST
A representational image of an arrested person
Representational image

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested on Sunday, August 10 for indulging cockfight and betting in Kukatpally.

The accused were identified as Chilakalapally Kota Sathyanarayana, 34, watchman; Eatathula Ramesh, 36, tractor driver; Kantrakonda Manikonda, 34, trader; and Bayarpu Laxman, 33, watchman. The police seized four roosters, four mobile phones, cash worth Rs 6, 200 and a knife, all worth Rs 66,200 from them.

In a similar incident, in February, the Rajendranagar Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested 64 persons, including five workers, for allegedly organising a casino-cum-cockfight at a farmhouse in Moinabad.

MS Teachers

Officials seized 46 cockfight knives, betting coins and cards, 55 cars, 64 smart phones, 84 cocks and cash amounting to Rs 30,59,620 during the raid.

Additionally, a large quantity of poker chips and other gambling materials were confiscated from the site.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th August 2025 10:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button