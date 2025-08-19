Hyderabad: Four held for cockfight, betting in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested on Sunday, August 10 for indulging cockfight and betting in Kukatpally.

The accused were identified as Chilakalapally Kota Sathyanarayana, 34, watchman; Eatathula Ramesh, 36, tractor driver; Kantrakonda Manikonda, 34, trader; and Bayarpu Laxman, 33, watchman. The police seized four roosters, four mobile phones, cash worth Rs 6, 200 and a knife, all worth Rs 66,200 from them.

In a similar incident, in February, the Rajendranagar Special Operations Team (SOT) arrested 64 persons, including five workers, for allegedly organising a casino-cum-cockfight at a farmhouse in Moinabad.

Officials seized 46 cockfight knives, betting coins and cards, 55 cars, 64 smart phones, 84 cocks and cash amounting to Rs 30,59,620 during the raid.

Additionally, a large quantity of poker chips and other gambling materials were confiscated from the site.