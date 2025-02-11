Hyderabad: Police raid Moinabad farmhouse, arrest 64 for gambling and cockfighting

A case under the Gaming Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has being booked in Moinabad police station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 12th February 2025 3:31 am IST
Police raids casino and cockfight event at Moinabad farmhouse, take 64 into custody.

Hyderabad: In a joint-operation, the special operation team (SOT) of Rajendranagar and Moinabad police raided a farmhouse in Tholkatta locality of Moinabad and apprehended 64 persons including 5 workers for allegedly organising a casino-cum-cockfight on Tuesday night.

Officials seized 46 cockfight knives, betting coins and cards, 55 cars, 64 smart phones, 84 cocks and cash amounting to Rs 30,59,620 during the raid.

Additionally, a large quantity of poker chips and other gambling materials were confiscated from the site.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Rachakonda SHE Teams nab 163 offenders in a month

It was reportedly being run by a well-organized gang, which turned the farmhouse into a high-stakes gambling hub.

Police are investigating the network behind the illegal activities and are expected to take further action against those involved.

A case under the Gaming Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has being booked in Moinabad police station.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 12th February 2025 3:31 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button