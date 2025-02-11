Hyderabad: Police raid Moinabad farmhouse, arrest 64 for gambling and cockfighting

Hyderabad: In a joint-operation, the special operation team (SOT) of Rajendranagar and Moinabad police raided a farmhouse in Tholkatta locality of Moinabad and apprehended 64 persons including 5 workers for allegedly organising a casino-cum-cockfight on Tuesday night.

Officials seized 46 cockfight knives, betting coins and cards, 55 cars, 64 smart phones, 84 cocks and cash amounting to Rs 30,59,620 during the raid.

Additionally, a large quantity of poker chips and other gambling materials were confiscated from the site.

It was reportedly being run by a well-organized gang, which turned the farmhouse into a high-stakes gambling hub.

Police are investigating the network behind the illegal activities and are expected to take further action against those involved.

A case under the Gaming Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has being booked in Moinabad police station.