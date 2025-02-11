Rachakonda SHE Teams nab 163 offenders in a month

Rachakonda SHE Teams apprehended 163 offenders in the last month, of which 98 were adults and 65 were minors. A counselling session was conducted for them on Tuesday, February 11, at the Rachakonda CP Camp office, L B Nagar.

170 complaints were reported from the Rachakonda commissionerate from January 1- 31. 33 complaints were received for harassment via phones, 44 complaints for harassment via social media apps and 97 complaints of direct harassment.

Deputy commissioner of police, T Usha Viswanath, informed that the women’s safety wing registered 18 criminal cases, and 58 petty cases, and counselled 94 people.

Some of the cases handled by them included fathers misbehaving with their daughters, co-workers harassing their female counterparts, eve-teasing at bus stops, women being cheated into sexual relations with false promises of marriage, and threats of leaking private/morphed photos.

Throughout last month Rachakonda SHE Teams organized 97 awareness programs and educated over 24,000 people on women’s laws, their rights, crimes, and precautions. They also conducted decoy operations in metro trains and caught 13 men travelling in the women’s compartment and fined them with the help of metro station officials.

Women who are subjected to harassment are advised to immediately complain to SHE Teams through Rachakonda police’s WhatsApp number 8712662111. Rachakonda SHE Teams are constantly monitoring bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges, vegetable markets and public places to ensure women’s safety.