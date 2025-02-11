Hyderabad: Shopkeepers resist Saroornagar HUDA complex eviction

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar suburb as aggravated shopkeepers resisted eviction of the HUDA Commercial Complex, ordered by The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), on Tuesday, February 11.

The HMDA, on Monday, had ordered the evacuation of the HUDA commercial complex, citing dilapidated conditions, and taking public safety into account. However, the next day when HMDA officials directed the shopkeepers to evacuate the concerned shops, they resisted the action, arguing that the case was in court.

The commercial complex, consisting of 32 shops/blocks was built by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the predecessor of HMDA, in 1981. The shops were allotted on lease to the shopkeepers, and the contracts expired in 2008.

According to a report submitted by the Department of Civil Engineering, University College of Engineering, Osmania University, Hyderabad, the condition of the building was poor and was beyond repair and restoration, making it dangerous for the people.

The HMDA had issued notice to the shopkeepers of the Saroornagar HUDA complex earlier, which the shopkeepers in the court contested. After multiple rounds of litigation, the court ordered HMDA to proceed with the evacuation as per the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. This was followed by the HMDA notice and the evacuation action.

