Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital to allow only two attenders with patient

Hyderabad: Only one or two relatives will be allowed inside the Gandhi hospital along with a patient, Gandhi hospital superintendent Dr M Raja Rao has said. Sometimes 6 to 10 people come to the hospital, argue with the staff at the gate, abuse and beat them up.

He said that in the cases when someone in the family brought in critical condition, they can understand their situation, but doctors need to examine the patient and provide treatment in a proper environment. He said that patients are at risk of infection from those who come with them, especially in critical care, ICU, post-operative wards and emergency wards, but those who come with patients are not ready to listen to this. Relatives of some patients have attacked security and sanitation workers several times in the recent past, he said.

The Chilkalguda police have registered a case against them and investigations are on, he said. He said that patients are allowed to meet between 4 pm and 6 pm. Security has been beefed up and those coming to the hospital will be allowed inside only after a thorough search at the gate.

He said that they are taking steps for cleanliness to avoid spitting in wards and surrounding areas of patients coming from outside and making toilets unclean. It is said that due to the increase in the number of sanitary staff, the cleanliness of wards and red areas has improved more than ever before.

He explained that parking should be done only in places reserved for vehicles and rules should be followed.