Hyderabad gets AI-powered Anganwadi centre

Hyderabad: Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 10, got its first AI-powered Anganwadi centre in the Esamia Bazar area.

The centre has been converted into an AI-augmented learning space aimed at strengthening early childhood education through technology-driven teaching methods and play-based learning.

The initiative has been introduced on a pilot basis at a single Anganwadi centre. It integrates artificial intelligence tools, interactive educational materials and improved physical infrastructure to create a more engaging learning environment for young children.

The facility was inaugurated by Danasari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, who serves as the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister, along with Hari Chandana Dasari, the Hyderabad District Collector.