Hyderabad: GHMC to launch anti-larvae drive to fight Chikungunya

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to launch a special initiative starting October 3 to conduct anti-larvae operations aimed at preventing chikungunya outbreaks.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kara has instructed officials to carry out surveys throughout the Greater Hyderabad area.

She emphasized the need for anti-larval treatments and fogging in neighborhoods with reported chikungunya cases, focusing on 50-100 homes in those areas.

Officials are also tasked with visiting locked residences, construction sites, function halls, and vacant plots, as well as educating members of the Resident Welfare Associations about preventive measures against chikungunya.

Awareness campaign

The commissioner instructed officials to promote awareness about eliminating stagnant water from storage tanks, drums, and coolers, as well as to dispose of empty coconut shells and tyres.

Amrapali Kata recommended covering pits with stagnant water, introducing oil balls into contaminated water, and releasing Gambusia fish in freshwater bodies.

She also directed staff to conduct anti-larvae operations in apartments and cellars. Additionally, officials were tasked with gathering details about chikungunya patients, including their addresses, and ensuring this information was recorded in both government and private hospitals.

Extensive entomology programs are to be implemented to effectively control chikungunya in the field, GHMC said.