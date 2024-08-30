Telangana grapples with surge in chikungunya, dengue cases

Hyderabad: Telangana is facing a sharp increase in chikungunya and dengue cases as mosquitoes grow increasingly resistant to traditional control measures. Health officials are raising concerns about the rising virulence of the viruses responsible for these diseases, making it a significant public health challenge.

This year, Telangana has reported approximately 152 more chikungunya cases than in previous years, indicating a troubling trend. Experts have noted that the commonly used method of fogging is becoming less effective in controlling mosquito populations.

“Fogging is primarily designed to target malarial mosquitoes, which are active between 6 pm and 8 pm. However, it does little to control the mosquitoes responsible for spreading dengue and chikungunya,” an official explained. Fogging mainly affects mosquitoes that are active in the evening, particularly those linked to malaria, but fails to impact the day-biting mosquitoes that transmit dengue and chikungunya.

The only effective way to combat these mosquitoes is by eliminating stagnant water where they breed, the official added. In response to the growing threat, health authorities are urging residents to take proactive measures by cleaning local water bodies and ensuring there is no stagnant water around their homes.

This renewed focus on community involvement and preventive measures is critical as Telangana battles this alarming rise in mosquito-borne diseases.