Hyderabad: Goshamahal BRS leader rejoins BJP after denial of ticket

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Prem Singh Rathore re-joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday, November 11.

The former MLA had resigned from the BJP and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) in 2016.

He contested the election as TRS candidate in 2018 from Goshamahal and lost to T Raja Singh of the BJP party. He served as the chairman of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation in the BRS government which is a cabinet ministerial rank post.

Rathore earlier served for two terms as a BJP MLA from Maharajgunj before delimitation in 1999. Interestingly, he left the BJP in 2016 citing that the party is “selling” tickets to newcomers and is not valuing veterans.

Rathore was one of the contenders for the MLA ticket from BRS for the upcoming elections. But the party gave the ticket to Nand Kumar Vyas instead.

Rathore started his career at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and later joined the BJP. Later, he again shifted to the TRS (BRS).