Hyderabad: Households hit as tomato prices soar amid crop damage

Hyderabad: The price of tomatoes has shot up sharply in the city, leaving consumers worried. A vegetable that cost Rs 20 to 30 per kilo just days ago is now selling for Rs 60 to 70 in the wholesale market.

The sudden hike is mainly due to the damage to crops caused by recent heavy rains, which has reduced supply. Traders say the quantity of tomatoes reaching the market is less than half of the usual inflow, creating a shortage and pushing up prices.

Retailers warn that if rains continue and supply problems are not resolved, rates could climb even higher in the coming days. The rising cost is already hurting household budgets, with many families struggling to manage daily expenses.

Market sources add that delays in supply from other states to Telangana have also worsened the crisis. Tomatoes in neighboring Andhra Pradesh are selling at Rs 50–60 per kilo in cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, while in other districts the price ranges between Rs 35 and 45.