Hyderabad: HYDRAA demolition drive on encroached govt land sparks tension

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Kondapur near Hyderabad’s Hitech City on Saturday, October 4, when the HYDRAA took up the demolition drive to remove temporary sheds allegedly constructed after encroaching on government land.

In the operation, the HYDRAA teams reached the land located in survey number 59, Kondapur, and started the demolition of the structures. The value of the land is estimated to be around Rs. 3600 crores.

The local people claimed they have been staying for several years at the place and doing business.

The HYDRAA teams, with the help of police, continued the demolition drive in a tense atmosphere in Hyderabad.

Also Read Gear up for monsoon rains as IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms for 3 days

The police had placed barricades on the road leading to the place located close to the Kondapur RTA office.