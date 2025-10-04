Gear up for monsoon rains as IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms for 3 days

Department mentioned that the state may witness lightning and squalls along with thunderstorms.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2025 10:28 am IST
heavy rain
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana need to gear up for monsoon rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms.

It is valid for various districts of the state for the next three days.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has also issued a yellow alert for most of the districts in the state.

Memory Khan Seminar

The department mentioned that the state may witness lightning and squalls along with thunderstorms.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted rains from Saturday.

For Hyderabad, scattered thunderstorms are expected during the evening and overnight, he predicted.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecasted rains on Saturday.

Due to the expected weather conditions, the temperatures are likely to decline.

On Friday, the maximum temperatures dipped to as low as 28.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nagarkurnool.

Germanten Hospital

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperatures dipped to 30.7 degrees Celsius, which was reported in Bandlaguda.

Given the expected monsoon rains forecasted by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2025 10:28 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button