Gear up for monsoon rains as IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms for 3 days

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana need to gear up for monsoon rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms.

It is valid for various districts of the state for the next three days.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has also issued a yellow alert for most of the districts in the state.

The department mentioned that the state may witness lightning and squalls along with thunderstorms.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted rains from Saturday.

For Hyderabad, scattered thunderstorms are expected during the evening and overnight, he predicted.

GET READY FOR ACTIVE RAINS FROM TODAY



POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS AHEAD ⛈️⚡



Today, during evening to overnight, Scattered HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS expected in Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri – Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Suryapet, Jangaon Mancherial,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 4, 2025

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has forecasted rains on Saturday.

Due to the expected weather conditions, the temperatures are likely to decline.

Also Read Elaborate security for durga idol immersion in Hyderabad

On Friday, the maximum temperatures dipped to as low as 28.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nagarkurnool.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperatures dipped to 30.7 degrees Celsius, which was reported in Bandlaguda.

Given the expected monsoon rains forecasted by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.